Budle Bay work and diamond celebrations on the Northumberland coast

Work is ongoing to improve the experience of visitors who use the lay-by at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.

A number of improvements have been identified, including resurfacing and the construction of a viewing platform.

The viewing platform will be cantilevered to the edge of the sea wall where visitors can appreciate the views and the wildlife away from the busy road.

Interpretation will become part of this platform design and integrate seamlessly into the existing low level kick rail which currently spans the entire length of the lay-by.

The work is taking place in what is a special year for the region’s coastline.

March 2018 marks the 60th anniversary of the designation of the North Northumberland Coast as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Throughout the year, there will be a number of celebratory events so everyone can join in to discover more about the area’s beautiful coast and learn how to look after it for future generations.

More details will be announced in due course.