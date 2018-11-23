Brotherly love sends cyclist across Europe

A cyclist pedalled nearly 2,000 miles, all for the love of his sister.

Jeremy Davies cycled from his home in Amble to Ljubljana, in Slovenia, in support of his sister, Philippa, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

His epic challenge on a reclined body position bike has so far raised more than £5,800 for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT).

Jeremy set off from Amble and travelled south, crossing the channel and entering France.

He cycled south to Geneva, via Lyon, and then continued on to Italy, passing through Vicenza, Treviso and Trieste, before eventually entering Slovenia, and completing the last leg of the journey to its capital, Ljubljana.

He camped beneath the stars in increasingly cold temperatures or stayed with kind families he met along the way.

Jeremy said: “It’s been a great experience and has reassured my faith in humanity. The kindness and generosity of people has rescued me from the doom and gloom of everyday.”

He kept followers updated via his Facebook page, @pedal4cure2018, and even had a dynamo fitted on the front wheel of his bike to charge his devices.

On reaching Ljubljana, Jeremy told his followers: ‘Made it!! Wonderful adventure. Great cause and all for the love of Philippa!!! Big hugs to you all and thank you again for all your ideas, help, sponsorship and support. It’s been great having you along!’

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO of CPT, said: “Fund-raising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

“Jeremy has been inspirational in his drive to increase awareness of this condition and of our work throughout his incredible adventure.”

Jeremy’s fund-raising page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pedal4cure