A boat which suffered engine failure off the Northumberland coast was towed to safety by Seahouses RNLI.
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 09:03
The inflatable, with one person on board, was over a mile off Newton Point, south of Beadnell, when it suffered engine failure on Thursday, July 4, at around 1.40pm.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched and quickly located the vessel which was towed to Beadnell Bay.
Two yachts had also responded to the request for assistance and stood by until the arrival of the lifeboat.