Broadway Premier Store and Wensleydale News in Blyth are selling a bundle of washing up liquid, fabric conditioner, laundry powder, toilet rolls, and bleach, for one penny.

The offer on the goods, which typically retail for over £10 combined, is available only on Wednesday, June 21 when ordering from the shops on the Snappy Shopper app.

The shops, and other stores that use the app, will also run one penny bundle special offers on school lunch items on Thursday, June 29 and on cupboard fillers on Wednesday, July 5.

Delivery driver Shaun and the items included in the bundle deal

Peter Saleem, owner of Broadway Premier, said: “We have received an overwhelming response from our local community when we have run these kinds of bundles in the past and are committed to doing everything we can to support the people of Blyth while times are tough.

“Alongside Snappy Shopper, we are working to ensure that people can still afford the basics despite rising costs, and are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the bundle.”

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, added: “Our penny bundles are designed to enable retailers to support their communities where it is needed the most.

“Everyone needs to tidy up now and again and yet the costs of essential items like washing up powder and bleach have soared.