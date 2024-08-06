The town will compete in the large town category after it won the 2023 Northumbria In Bloom competition.

Judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley met with representatives from several organisations and volunteer groups as they toured the town, as well as representatives from Northumberland County Council and Cramlington Town Council’s teams.

Town councillor Helen Morris, Cramlington Town Mayor, said: “I drove the judges and council staff around the town and I was very pleased with how the tour went.

“Community involvement is a key element in our entry and I must thank the community groups who gave their time to meet Rae and James.

“Our council staff deserve recognition too for the work they have put in to prepare for the judging.

“I am feeling very positive. Now comes the hard part, waiting until October to find out how we got on.”

1 . Britain in Bloom Judges with Cramlington Town Council community and youth manager Maggie Martin, Mayor Helen Morris, and a Post Box Topper created by Louise Bryant to celebrate the contest. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Britain in Bloom Manor Walks gardener Stuart Colman showed the judges the shopping centre's displays. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Britain in Bloom The judges with the town council's operations team in the sensory garden. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales