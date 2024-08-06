Britain in Bloom judges tour Cramlington as town competes in the national contest for the first time

By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Britain in Bloom judges have visited Cramlington for the first time to adjudicate the town ahead of this year’s competition.

The town will compete in the large town category after it won the 2023 Northumbria In Bloom competition.

Judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley met with representatives from several organisations and volunteer groups as they toured the town, as well as representatives from Northumberland County Council and Cramlington Town Council’s teams.

Town councillor Helen Morris, Cramlington Town Mayor, said: “I drove the judges and council staff around the town and I was very pleased with how the tour went.

“Community involvement is a key element in our entry and I must thank the community groups who gave their time to meet Rae and James.

“Our council staff deserve recognition too for the work they have put in to prepare for the judging.

“I am feeling very positive. Now comes the hard part, waiting until October to find out how we got on.”

Judges with Cramlington Town Council community and youth manager Maggie Martin, Mayor Helen Morris, and a Post Box Topper created by Louise Bryant to celebrate the contest.

1. Britain in Bloom

Judges with Cramlington Town Council community and youth manager Maggie Martin, Mayor Helen Morris, and a Post Box Topper created by Louise Bryant to celebrate the contest. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council

Photo Sales
Manor Walks gardener Stuart Colman showed the judges the shopping centre's displays.

2. Britain in Bloom

Manor Walks gardener Stuart Colman showed the judges the shopping centre's displays. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council

Photo Sales
The judges with the town council's operations team in the sensory garden.

3. Britain in Bloom

The judges with the town council's operations team in the sensory garden. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council

Photo Sales
The Friends of Valley Park gave the judges a tour of the woodland.

4. Britain in Bloom

The Friends of Valley Park gave the judges a tour of the woodland. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council

Photo Sales
Related topics:CramlingtonNorthumberland County Council
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice