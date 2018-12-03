Bridge to light up for International Day of Disability

Berwick's Royal Border Bridge will shine yellow and red tonight in honour of all the people living with, or affected by disability in Northumberland.

The tribute, which was arranged by the Northstar Centre for adults with learning disabilities in Berwick-upon-Tweed, falls on the UN's International Day of Disability which aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities around the world.

It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.