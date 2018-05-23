Brian is added to Walk of Fame for his charity efforts

An intrepid fund-raiser, who is currently walking around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland, has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Brian Burnie, founder of Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, is taking on the hike to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.

The 73-year-old, who has Parkinson’s disease, set up the charity after selling Doxford Hall.

Now, it has been announced that Brian has received a coveted NewcastleGateshead Local Heroes Award, as voted for by the public to recognise people who have made a significant contribution to the region.

A bronze plaque bearing his name has been installed along NewcastleGateshead’s riverside Walk of Fame – joining the likes of Alan Shearer and Sting.

Brian’s epic 7,000-mile walk will take him more than two years to complete and he is being joined along the way by colleagues.

He is currently in Scotland. To donate, visit www.daftasabrush.org.uk