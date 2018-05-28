Brian clocks up 638 miles and counting

A fund-raiser who is trekking around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland has clocked up 638 miles in 42 days.

Brian Burnie, founder of Gosforth-based Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, is taking on the 7,000-mile hike to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.

Brian, 73, set up the charity after selling Doxford Hall.

He started the walk at the Gateshead Millennium Bridge in March and recently reached Munlochy, northern Scotland.

Along the way, he has visited the main cancer centres on Scotland’s east coast. Yesterday, Brian and his team visited the Scottish Parliament.