BREXIT: Thwarting will of the people

On June 23, 2016, 17.4 million people voted by a majority of 1.2 million on a turnout of 72 per cent to leave the European Union. This was the most decisive mandate in our history.

We were told that our decision would be honoured, but some 500 pro-EU MPs appear to have attempted to thwart the will of the people.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that such democracy denying MPs are supportive of a fundamentally undemocratic institution.

At no time since the Common Market of six nations morphed into a 28-member federalist European Union have any of the people been asked if they approve of this direction of travel.

On those rare occasions when the people are consulted the results are ignored. For example, when the French and Dutch voted against the proposed European Constitution this reappeared a few years later as the Lisbon Treaty.

The British people can vote for 73 MEPs in a Parliament of 751, but with the best will in the world our 73 are hardly in a position to protect the British national interest. In any event, the real power lies in the European Council and unelected Commission.

Why anybody in the UK would want to belong to a profligate, bureaucratic, undemocratic, federalist super-state that costs us £10billion per year (net) for the privilege of a £70billion trade deficit is completely beyond me.

Whatever the final outcome of this fiasco I trust that at the next general election these pro-EU MPs will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Richard Spotwood,

Hillside East,

Rothbury