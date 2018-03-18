BREXIT: Respect the majority vote

I am amazed that Alan Beith, who was once a democratically elected MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, is now supporting the Angels For Europe campaign to have another referendum in an effort to overturn a democratic result by the majority of the people of the UK, Northumberland included, who voted to Leave.

Did we ever ask for another vote when you were elected our MP, Lord Beith, even though some of us wanted someone else to be our MP?

What part of “we are leaving” do you not understand?

As for the Angels For Europe, if you do not like what the majority of people want in order to ‘have their country back’, you could go and live in a country that is ruled by undemocratic figureheads.

David Brown MBE,

Addycombe Close,

Rothbury