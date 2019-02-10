BREXIT: Really no cause for any alarm?

I was hugely reassured to read that our local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan feels that ‘Secretaries of State are confident of no significant issues should we have to leave (the EU) without a full deal’ (Northumberland Gazette, January 31).

Clearly, the items I have come across in other news media are wide of the mark.

For example, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said that a no deal Brexit would spell severe disruption for the UK’s farming and food industries, and hardship for small farmers in particular.

On Tuesday, the chief executive of the civil service revealed plans to move up to 5,000 staff into an emergency command and control centre in the event of no deal.

The Transport Secretary has still not fully explained why he offered a contract to a ferry company with no ferries under ‘urgent conditions’ to cope with a no deal Brexit.

NHS staff could be asked to sleep at work if traffic is gridlocked in the event of a no deal Brexit, according to contingency plans being drawn up by one Kent NHS trust.

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal on March 29, export licences for millions of tonnes of waste will become invalid overnight. Environment Agency officials said leaking stockpiles could cause pollution.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed the UK is now the world’s largest buyer of fridges as the NHS stockpiles drugs in order to mitigate the risk of a disruption to supplies in a no deal Brexit.

I wait, with anticipation, for Mrs Trevelyan’s next update.

Name and address supplied