BREXIT: No deal will hit our farmers

Anne-Marie Trevelyan ends her column with: ‘I will continue to support her (the Prime Minister’s) efforts to find a legally-binding solution and to prepare the UK for leaving (the EU) in March 2019 without a firm deal in place,’ (Northumberland Gazette, January 3).

However, I believe she is seeking to ‘crashing out’ of the EU with no deal.

With regard to her farming constituents, Mrs Trevelyan latches on to Michael Gove’s plans for a farming future in which generous EU subsidies are replaced by small environmental farm payments.

Yet, it was only last week that Mr Gove told the Oxford Farming Conference how disastrous the ‘no deal’ crashing out will be for agriculture.

Northumberland farmers still remember the devastation to lamb prices when exports to the Continent were temporarily stopped by Foot and Mouth restrictions.

This will be far, far worse.

