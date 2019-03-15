Brexit flotilla sails up the Tyne

A flotilla of boats has left North Shields to lead the Fishing to Leave campaign.

Some 20 fishing vessels set off at 10am and headed up the Tyne to pass under the Millennium Bridge to Newcastle Quayside, where they are due to reunite with a 30ft fishing boat on a lorry, which left North Shields earlier this morning, escorted by a pipe band.

From the quayside, a parade will then cross the Tyne Bridge. The boat, lorry and pipe band will then head to Jarrow.

The demo has been organised by Brexit campaigners ahead of the weekend's March to Leave protest as it sets off to London from Sunderland tomorrow morning.

Organisers of the fishing event say it will be an 'another audacious event to highlight the death sentence Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, or MPs thwarting Brexit, presents to British fishing and coastal communities.'

The March to Leave is planned to end in Parliament Square in London on March 29.