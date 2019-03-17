BREXIT: Citizens not likely to riot

According to Berwick MP Anne Marie Trevelyan her constituents will be rioting on the streets in the event of a delay to the Brexit process.

The people of Northumberland, including those who voted for Brexit, are, I believe, in the main law abiding, sensible citizens, who I am sure have better things to do with their time.

I am as passionate about staying in the EU as any Brexiter is keen to leave, but believe in peaceful action and freedom of speech. When we give into bullying and threats of violence the fabric of democratic society is severely undermined. I understand that Ms Trevelyan is not encouraging such behaviour, but recommend that she listens to her constituents less selectively – 82,000 of us voted to Remain.

Ruth Hankins,

Priory Park,

Amble