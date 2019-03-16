BREXIT: Angry at lost opportunities

In her column, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP asks readers to contact her ‘if you have concerns as to how Brexit will affect you directly’(Northumberland Gazette, February 28).

Where do I begin? I have been adversely affected by the whole Brexit debacle since Mr Cameron called the referendum in a vain attempt to end his party’s infighting and dispense with the EU question.

I have been negatively affected by my country’s exceptionalist and misanthropic attitude throughout its membership. My mood has continued to decline ever since.

I have been saddened, distressed and angered by the cavalier attitude of the Brexiteer champions in Parliament and in business.

In June 2016, I, like many, thought that the Brexiteers had a plan for our departure. I assumed that, although it was not what I voted for, at least the transactional (trade) side of departure would be handled relatively easily.

Yes, there would be a downturn in trade for a while, but a recovery would follow. It would just be a colossal waste of time and money and cause the poor and vulnerable to suffer most.

My main concern has always been the transformative effect of EU membership; the ability to work with our nearest neighbours to change and improve the lives of everyone; the ability to travel to and work in Berlin or Turin as easy as it is to visit and find a job in Bristol or Truro.

The opportunities in a population of 500 million are limited only by our imagination. The transnational issues of climate change, globalisation, money laundering, people smuggling, terrorism, etc, require countries to come together.

Yes, I’ve been affected. I feel gut-wrenchingly angry that those opportunities are denied to my children and grandchildren.

The EU is not perfect, it needs to change. The UK Parliament is not perfect, it needs to change. Both need to become more representative.

The UK Parliament needs to become less confrontational. Both parliaments need to work together on that vital change. We can’t leave both, and we should not leave either.

I’m not sure what effect Brexit will have on me, other than I anticipate it will not be good for a retired person on a limited income. There will be price rises, there are likely to be shortages of important commodities and there will be a negative impact on jobs.

I do know it will affect me greatly as I will be dismayed to live in a regressive, inward-looking and diminished country, a country impoverished financially, culturally and emotionally.

Oh, and the poor and vulnerable will suffer and be affected and effected the most.

Geoff Hoskin,

Whittingham