Bravery of victim and Berwick PC's dedication secures seven year jail term in stalking case

The bravery of a stalking victim and the tenacity of a dedicated officer have been praised after a 'very dangerous offender' was jailed.

Karl Richard Philp, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of seven years and three months in prison after making his victim’s life a 'living hell'.

The sentence was welcomed by Northern Area Command’s Neighbourhood Beat Manager Mick Young, who had been heavily involved in the case for more than a year.

Now, the incredibly bravery shown by the victim – along with the professional conduct and effective safeguarding measures implemented by the Berwick-based PC have been praised by his superiors.

Detective Superintendent Helen Anderson said: “First and foremost, I want to praise the bravery displayed by this victim in coming forward.

“We know that crimes like stalking and harassment can have an awful impact on the lives of victims, who can often end up feeling unsafe and anxious. As a Force, we work hard to put measures in place which protect vulnerable people while bringing those responsible before the courts.

“Often these cases are complex and very time-consuming and with that I mind, I would like to recognise PC Young, on behalf of the Force, for his hard work and dedication over the past year. His professionalism and tenacity have helped us put a very dangerous offender behind bars –something we know the victim is extremely grateful for.

“I also hope this sends a strong message to victims out there who are concerned about coming forward – we can help ensure you get the support you so desperately need.”

Philp’s latest court appearance came almost two years after he started carrying out offences against his victim which ranged from assault to criminal damage and then stalking.

The 29-year-old had previously been given a 10 month sentence, suspended for 24 months and issued with a restraining order in 2016. After numerous breaches of the restraining order he was later jailed for two years at Newcastle Crown Court on May 15, 2017.

After being released from prison in October 2017, Philp began harassing his victim again by sending her a barrage of messages and even recorded himself trespassing in her home.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his restraining order and stalking. Philp was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on November 23.

PC Young said: “Philp was making his victim’s life a living hell. She was just trying to get on with her life and he persisted in contacting her and turning up at her home, even when he knew the courts had given him a restraining order. He had a blatant disregard for the law.

“I want to thank all my colleagues who helped me with this complex case. Through the hard work of Sergeant Alan Bogle, we managed to get a review of the case, where the charges against Philp were eventually increased to stalking with fear.

“As officers, we work hard every day to make sure offenders like Philp are brought to justice and that victims of crime feel supported and protected. I am pleased he is now behind bars where he is unable to cause harm to his victim, or anyone else.”