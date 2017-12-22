Brave the cold sea and start the year with a Big Dip

Organisers of an annual New Year’s Day plunge into the North Sea are encouraging hardy participants to join in, to make it the largest event yet.

Every year, Nick Mattlock from Puffin Stores, in Alnmouth, helps to arrange the village’s Big Dip.

It has attracted many people over the last few years; in 2016, 75 people braved the cold waters and this year more than 80 joined in with the fun.

And on January 1, 2018, organisers want to surpass the 100 mark.

The event starts at 11.30am on Alnmouth Beach, near to the Boat House.

Alnmouth Parish Council will be serving hot refreshments, the Boat House will be open to dry out and get changed and the Alnmouth skiff will take to the water.

Fancy-dress is optional and Puffin Stores will be offering a prize for the best costume.

If you would like to raise money for your New Year’s Day Big Dip, you can pick up a blank sponsorship form at the Puffin Stores (Alnmouth Post Office), which is located on Northumberland Street.