Brave Duke on the mend after having vital eye operation

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

A dog in SHAK’s care is recovering well from an operation and the charity has thanked the public for its generous donations to help.

A fortnight ago, we reported that the sanctuary had launched a £400 fund-raising appeal to help cover the costs of Duke’s eye surgery.

Two weeks on and he is recovering well, and SHAK founder Stephen Wylie has praised everyone who donated, including Gazette readers.

He said: “The support and kindness that people have shown Duke has been nothing short of sensational. I’m delighted to say that we smashed the target and people are still stopping me in the street and donating and asking how he is.

“We’ve decided to keep the excess funds to one side, just in case he needs more surgery or further amendments to the surgery that has been done.

“Duke is recovering really well, but he’s feeling pretty sorry for himself so is enjoying extra cuddles and attention.

“Duke has been doing so well we decided to take him for a pint down the pub, where he got even more spoiled as everyone felt sorry for him with his buster collar on. The barmaid even brought out a bowl of Cheddar cheese for him.

“Duke’s eyes look to be healing really well. We are back at the vets this week for a post-operative check-up. Before the operation, Duke’s bottom eyelids were extremely inverted. They will be looking to see if any skin needs to be removed from his top eyelids to make him even more comfortable.”