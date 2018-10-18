Brave Bertie on the mend after more treatment

A brave little boy who underwent specialised treatment in America earlier this year following a brain tumour is recovering from further surgery.

Bertie Miller-Grossett, from Warkworth, has faced another spell in hospital after more health complications.

At the end of September, the three-year-old had to have his shunt (which relieves pressure on the brain caused by fluid accumulation) removed, and had an external ventricular drain fitted.

But, the youngster then had to have a CT scan because he was very sleepy and having double vision, caused by hydrocephalus (too much pressure in the head).

Almost a fortnight later, Bertie underwent an operation to have a shunt put back in, but unfortunately there were more problems.

Doctors thought that the procedure had gone well, but Bertie wasn’t wanting to wake up and when he did his eyes were all wonky.

An MRI scan showed the pressure was still high because the shunt wasn’t quite in the right place, so he needed to go back to theatre to try to resolve the problem.

And at the weekend, brave Bertie appeared to be making a recovery.

Posting an update on the Bertie the Brave Facebook page, his parents Claire and Gemma wrote: ‘Bertie is back on his feet (with a little help from his brother Sebastian) and we are so relieved. It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks. We are forever grateful for our NHS.’