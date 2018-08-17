Brave Bertie has another operation

A brave little boy who had major surgery to remove a brain tumour less than a year ago has had to undergo another operation.

Bertie Miller-Grossett, from Warkworth, needed medical attention on Friday, because his shunt wasn’t draining properly.

Thankfully, the three-year-old’s latest operation went well and he is making a recovery.

A statement on the Bertie the Brave Facebook page on Saturday said: ‘Bertie’s operation went really well and he was running around a few hours later.

‘Can’t believe how well he has recovered, he hasn’t even had any pain relief.

‘The surgeon said that the pressure was definitely high in his right ventricle so we are really happy it’s been sorted for him as he must have been in pain.

‘He’s got a tube going under the skin across the top of his head connecting his shunt to the right side. It was a bit shocking when we took the dressings off but with time his scars will heal and be covered by his hair.’

In November, Bertie underwent a six-hour operation to remove his brain tumour.

In December, he flew to America for a six-week course of proton-beam therapy, a specialised form of radiotherapy.

This was delayed until January, after the plucky youngster suffered medical complications.

A community fund-raising campaign pulled in thousands of pounds to support Bertie, as well as his loving parents Gemma and Claire, and younger brother Sebastian, during their time in America.

Next month, Claire, along with Lucy Grieve, Emily Anderson and Emily Carvin, all from Felton’s Pumpkin Pie Nursery, and Samantha Charlton, from Bertram’s, in Warkworth, will tackle the Great North Run for The Sick Children’s Trust’s Crawford House.

To donate to the cause, visit tinyurl.com/ycfb3jcb