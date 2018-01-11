Brave Bertie begins radiotherapy after a difficult month

A brave little boy has finally started specialised radiotherapy, after a month of delays caused by unexpected medical problems.

Bertie Miller-Grossett, who turned three yesterday, had his first session of proton beam therapy last week, following an operation to have a brain tumour removed in November.

The plucky youngster is in America with his family – parents Gemma and Claire and younger brother Sebastian – for the gruelling treatment, which will last for six weeks.

Starting the therapy was a welcome relief, after it was halted for four weeks because Bertie had several medical complications – starting on the flight over to America at the start of December and culminating in him suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Thankfully, Bertie has recovered and his first session of proton beam therapy went smoothly.

Writing on the specially-created Bertie the Brave Facebook page last week, after the youngster’s session, his family posted: ‘One down, 29 to go! We are so pleased to finally have started what we came here for.

‘This was Bertie (pictured, above) about two minutes after waking up from his treatment. Everything went so smoothly. Let’s hope the rest of the treatment goes as well as this!’

A JustGiving page has been set up to support the family and has so far raised more than 12,600. To donate to the cause, visit tinyurl.com/yb7czyca