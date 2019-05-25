BOWLING: A boost for our club funds

On behalf of Alnwick Bowling Club, I should like to thank all the members of the public for supporting our annual coffee morning in the Northumberland Hall on May 11.

Particular thanks are extended to all the Alnwick businesses who donated raffle prizes.

Over £600 was raised towards club funds.

The club is always looking for new members. Yearly subscriptions are £50; junior members £5; social members £2.

For more information contact the secretary Alan Sample.

Allan Lofthouse,

President, Alnwick Bowling Club