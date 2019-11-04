Boundary changes proposed for Northumberland villages - how to have your say
People are being asked to give their views on proposed changes to the electoral arrangements of Easington and Belford Parish Councils.
Belford Parish Council has requested the review which proposes to abolish Easington Parish Council and transfer its area into Belford parish.
There has been no parish council in Easington for some years and recent efforts to generate interest have proved to be unsuccessful. However, it is considered important that the residents of Easington Parish should have some form of representation at parish level.
In addition, Belford Parish Council has also requested that three of its wards - Belford, Middleton and Warenton - are abolished and the number of parish councillors reduced from 12 to nine.
Views should be submitted by November 21.