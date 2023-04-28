Bothal Primary School wants to hear what ex-students have gone on to do in order to inspire the current cohort of children, as well as anyone with old pictures, newspaper clippings, or stories of their time at the school.

The school’s caretaker Barry Ternent, once a pupil at the school himself, is organising the appeal.

He said: “Basically what I am looking for is any old photographs, people's experiences at the school, anybody who has developed a promising career who went to the school, and so on.

The various buildings that were home to Bothal School in the last 150 years.

“Anything which would be inspiring the kids careers-wise.”

Barry, now 61 and still living in Ashington, attended the school in the 1970s, when it was a middle school.

After leaving a career in the chemicals industry to become a caretaker three years ago looking for less working hours, he moved back to Bothal around a year ago.

He remembers the school’s centenary year, which was celebrated while he was a pupil.

He said: “Not that I have got it, but in the centenary year there was a book produced.

“Obviously, there are one or two people who have still got that.

“There was a centenary badge actually put out as well, but I have not got that either.”

This is now the third building Bothal School has occupied, although all previous homes existed in a very similar area.

Barry said: “I would not say the site has changed a great deal in coverage, the overall size of the site has remained the same.

“Obviously it is not a double story building anymore, it is just a single storey building. But it looks fantastic from the outside, and I work hard to keep the inside as good as the outside.”

There is not yet a fixed idea for what to do with contributions, but the idea of an exhibition in the summer has been suggested.