Boost your body and your mind

A new volunteer-led running and walking group has been set up to help people who are suffering from confidence issues, low self-esteem and mild depression get moving.

The Alnwick-based Mind and Sole group is supportive and friendly and has been formed to help and encourage people who may be daunted about going to the gym or an exercise class, yet want to get more exercise into their life.

There are two running groups – a beginners’ couch to 2.5k, and an intermediate group that runs approximately 6k.

There is also a brisk weekly walking group that will walk up to four miles.

All sessions start and end at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre and all ages and fitness levels are catered for.

The runners meet on a Monday and Wednesday. The walkers on a Wednesday.

The Mind and Sole group is looking to set up walking and running sessions in Longhoughton and Amble in the near future.

Christine Smith is a volunteer who helps to run the sessions.

She said: “We are a small and very friendly group and we always welcome and encourage new members.

“We have around 30 people who run or walk regularly with us. If you’d like to find out more and would like a chat, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Regular physical activity is great for the mind and mental health. It can improve mood, lift self-esteem and reduce stress.

However, that first step to becoming physically active can often be challenging, particularly for individuals who may be anxious and lacking in self-confidence.

And that’s where the Mind and Sole group can help. For more information, visit the Mind and Sole Alnwick Facebook page, or contact Christine by sending an email to mindandsole1@gmail.com or calling 07825 396072.