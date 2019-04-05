Books take patients down memory lane

Memory books have been presented to Alnwick Infirmary to help with the care of patients suffering from dementia.

The books feature pictures, from the 1930s onwards, of local scenes and also famous faces from that era.

It is hoped the patients will recognise, enjoy and be comforted by the content.

The books were compiled by members of Alnwick Inner Wheel and Alnwick Rotary Club.

Ward sister Lynn Park and Anne Harper, from the League of Friends, are pictured with Rotary Club president Barbara Reid, Inner Wheel president Kathleen Bradford and member Jenny Gascoigne.

The team will be compiling further books for other organisations involved in the care of dementia sufferers.