Book tells the fascinating history of village’s friary

A fascinating new book telling the story of Alnmouth’s Friary of St Francis has been published.

The information has been compiled by local historians Patricia Jones, from Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum, and John and Stephanie Yearnshire, alongside the help of Brother Jason and the rest of the Brothers there today.

A special launch event will be held at the friary tomorrow, at 4pm, when people will be able to meet the Brothers and the authors.

The book is a brief illustrated history about the friary, formerly Lint Close and the home of Mr Arthur and Mrs Anne Scholefield.

It took 14 years, from 1902 to 1916, for this grand house to be completed, but it did not come into religious ownership until it became the friary in 1961.

The publication uses extracts from local papers, including the Alnwick Mercury and Morpeth Herald, and features pictures and a fascinating weekly timetable of the Brothers’ lives and duties.

John said: “The book takes us on a journey through the life of the house, from its original use to a canteen for soldiers in the Second World War, to evacuees, a night club and latterly the use and functions of the friary.”

Copies of the book, entitled The Friary – Alnmouth, can be obtained from the friary and selected local shops. Proceeds will go to the Society of St Francis, a registered charity.