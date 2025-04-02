Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Little Felton Book Festival brought together book lovers, authors, and creatives for a programme of readings, discussions, and workshops.

The festival, in its second year, took place from March 27-29 at Gallery45, once again using all proceeds towards enhancing the learning environment at Felton Primary School.

The event opened with the Little Poetry Corner, beginning with readings from three students from the Duchess' Community High School, followed by award-winning poets, Ali Rowland, Harry Gallagher, Linda France, Catherine Ayers, Richie McCaffery, and Tony Williams.

Visitors also enjoyed author talks and book signings from authors such as AD Bergin, Tony Glover, Katharine Tiernan, Sue Reed, Bea Davenport, Kay Wilson, Kimberley Adams and Fiona Erskine, and workshops on writing and publishing provided useful advice.

An author reading at The Little Felton Book Festival in Gallery45.

Starting as a small idea over coffee in 2024 between three mums – Kirsty Cooper, Jan Claridge Hall, and Brianna Haddow – the festival has now grown into a celebration of books and creativity, with the ultimate goal of raising funds for the school.

Jan and Kirsty commented: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s festival. The support from the authors has been outstanding, and we truly appreciate them giving their time to be part of this relatively new festival.

"Their enthusiasm and generosity in sharing their work made the event such a success. We also want to thank all the visitors who came along, asked questions, bought books, and helped create such a wonderful atmosphere. We look forward to growing the festival even further next year.”

This year, the Little Felton Book Festival Children's Day will take place separately on Sunday, May 4.