Bomb disposal unit called to suspicious package in Northumberland

Police and bomb disposal specialists have dealt with what was originally deemed a 'suspicious package' in a field in Northumberland today.

At around 7.45am today, police received a report of a vehicle abandoned in a field in North Seaton. Officers attended to check out the vehicle and found a suspicious package within the white 4x4.

As is procedure with incidents of this nature, the bomb disposal unit were attended the scene to inspect the package. Having examined the device, it is no longer being treated as anything suspicious. As a result, the item has been recovered.



The A189 had to be closed in both directions between the North Seaton and Woodhorn roundabouts as emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has now reopened. There were no residential properties nearby that have had to be evacuated.



Inquiries to trace the owner of the vehicle are ongoing and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police. Anyone who wants to contact police about the incident should call 101 quoting log 264 17/02/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.