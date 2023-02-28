News you can trust since 1854
Bomb disposal experts called to Rothbury

Bomb disposal experts were called to Rothbury on Monday after suspected unexploded ordnance was found.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:58pm

Northumbria Police cordoned off the Townfoot area after builders made the discovery on the site where the new Co-op is being built.

The ordnance is believed to have been an artillery shell.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday yesterday (Monday), we received a report that a suspected unexploded device had been discovered at a construction site on Townfoot, Rothbury.

Suspected ordnance found in Rothbury. Picture: Steven Bridgett
“Officers attended the scene and the site was closed off to allow bomb disposal experts to dispose of the item safely.

“The item was safely disposed of just before 5pm and the site reopened shortly afterwards.”

The Townfoot area of Rothbury was cordoned off. Picture: Jeff Reynalds
Police at the scene.
Northumbria Police