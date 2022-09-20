A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30am today (Tuesday), we were contacted by a member of the public who had found a motor device while carrying out works on Kenilworth Road, Ashington.

“As a precaution, bomb disposal experts have been called to carry out checks into the object.

“A small cordon is currently in place as a safety precaution. Anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer in the area.”