News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Boggy and icy footpath in Cramlington popular for dog walking will be resurfaced

A footpath in a Cramlington park that has been rendered unusable due to boggy conditions is set to be replaced.
By James Robinson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST

The path in Barns Park is used frequently by dog walkers but is known to regularly flood, particularly in winter.

Colder conditions make the problem even worse as the path is known to ice over, making it virtually impassable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work is being funded by Northumberland County Council along with a contribution from the small member’s schemes fund of local ward councillor Mark Swinburn. Cllr Swinburn said he expected the work to start in the coming days.

Cllr Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward. (Photo by Mark Swinburn via LDRS)Cllr Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward. (Photo by Mark Swinburn via LDRS)
Cllr Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward. (Photo by Mark Swinburn via LDRS)
Most Popular

He said: “When the estate next to Barns Park was built, there was some gravel path laid down through the green area. Over the last forty years it has been well-used by dog walkers, but the gravel has washed away.

“It becomes really boggy in the winter, and in cold weather it ices over and you cannot use the paths. Residents have been asking us to sort them out.

“It’s a nice walk, I go regularly with my dogs, but not when the mud and water goes over the top of your boots.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Swinburn continued: “The paths in the park that are not currently tarmac surfaced will be resurfaced with a 20mm dust mix whinstone aggregate, rolled and compacted to a firm level surface.

“Prior to the new surface being laid, the paths will be scraped clean of the built-up vegetation and soils back to the original width and to the firm stone base.

“It is hoped that this work can start in the week commencing September 4, or soon after.”

Related topics:CramlingtonResidentsNorthumberland County Council