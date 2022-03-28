Body found on Northumberland beach
A body has been discovered on a Northumberland beach.
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:44 am
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:15 pm
Northumbria Police were alerted to the find this morning (Monday).
A police spokesperson said: “At around 6.25am today, we received a report of a body found on Alnmouth beach.
"Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing to locate next of kin."