Body found on Northumberland beach

A body has been discovered on a Northumberland beach.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:15 pm
Alnmouth beach (file image).

Northumbria Police were alerted to the find this morning (Monday).

A police spokesperson said: “At around 6.25am today, we received a report of a body found on Alnmouth beach.

"Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing to locate next of kin."

