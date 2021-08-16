Body found in the search for a missing Yorkshire man in Northumberland

Officers searching for missing 40-year-old Thomas McGrath, who is from Yorkshire, have confirmed that they have sadly found a body.

He was last seen leaving an address in Wakefield at about 9.30am on Sunday, August 15 in a green Range Rovers.

Officers searching for missing Thomas McGrath have confirmed that they have found the body of a man.

The vehicle was traced to the Kielder area on Monday afternoon (August 16), on the border with Scotland.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but police leading the search do believe that the man’s body is that of Thomas McGrath.

Officers have said that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that specialist officers are supporting Thomas’ family at this difficult time.

