Body found in the search for a missing Yorkshire man in Northumberland
Northumbria Police who are searching for a missing Yorkshire man in Northumberland have confirmed that a body has been found.
Officers searching for missing 40-year-old Thomas McGrath, who is from Yorkshire, have confirmed that they have sadly found a body.
He was last seen leaving an address in Wakefield at about 9.30am on Sunday, August 15 in a green Range Rovers.
Police inquires led them to believe he was in the Northumberland area – with Northumbria Police taking over the search.
The vehicle was traced to the Kielder area on Monday afternoon (August 16), on the border with Scotland.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but police leading the search do believe that the man’s body is that of Thomas McGrath.
Officers have said that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that specialist officers are supporting Thomas’ family at this difficult time.