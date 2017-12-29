Body found in search for missing Warkworth man

Police searching for a missing Warkworth man have found a body.

James Anthony Dunford, 34, was reported missing on Wednesday and inquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Police appealed for help from the public to locate him, but yesterday morning officers found a body.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe it to be James.

Specialist officers are supporting his friends and family at what is an incredibly difficult time.

Both they and police want to thank members of the public who shared the appeal.

There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report has now been prepared for the coroner.