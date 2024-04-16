Body found in search for missing man last seen in Ashington
Lee Grant was reported missing from the Ashington area on Monday, April 15.
Northumbria Police began a search for the 44-year-old, including a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.
A body was found on Wednesday afternoon in the Ashington area. Formal identification is yet to take place, but officers believe it to be Lee.
His next of kin have been informed.
Northumbria Police currently does not believe there was any third-party involvement and, once formal identification has been completed, a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Ashurst said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts are with Lee’s loved-ones at this very difficult time.
“We will continue to support them in any way we can and we ask that their privacy is respected.
“We thank everyone who shared our appeals, provided information and supported our search for Lee.”