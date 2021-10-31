Body found by rescue teams in search for missing fisherman near Rothbury

Search teams looking for a missing fisherman near Rothbury have found a body.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 5:31 pm

Northumbria Fire and Rescue Service crews were alerted by Northumbria Police at around 7.30am on Sunday, October 31, to reports of a missing fisherman from the previous day.

Rescue teams were called out to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they carried out an extensive search to locate the man.

They sadly found a body at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Water Rescue teams from Hexham and Rothbury, as well as a Water Incident Manager, were mobilised to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they liaised with teams from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue to conduct a detailed search and rescue of the area to try and locate the missing person.

"After an extensive search, at approximately 1:30pm the body of a man was located. Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time."

The Gazette has contacted Northumbria Police for comment.

