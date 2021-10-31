Body found by rescue teams in search for missing fisherman near Rothbury

Northumbria Fire and Rescue Service crews were alerted by Northumbria Police at around 7.30am on Sunday, October 31, to reports of a missing fisherman from the previous day.

Rescue teams were called out to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they carried out an extensive search to locate the man.

They sadly found a body at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Water Rescue teams from Hexham and Rothbury, as well as a Water Incident Manager, were mobilised to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they liaised with teams from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue to conduct a detailed search and rescue of the area to try and locate the missing person.

"After an extensive search, at approximately 1:30pm the body of a man was located. Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time."

The Gazette has contacted Northumbria Police for comment.

