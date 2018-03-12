Body found after major search in Northumberland

A body has been found following a major search operation in the Upper Coquet Valley, sparked by a car spotted in the river.

Today, a police statement said: ‘Emergency services have found the body of a man following the search of a river in Northumberland.

‘At around midday yesterday, an extensive search was launched following a report received from a member of the public of a vehicle in the river near Shillmoor, Alwinton.

‘Following a search of the surrounding area, a man’s body was recovered from the water a short distance from where the vehicle was found.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers at this difficult time.

‘Officers are now looking to establish the events leading to the man’s death, but at this stage they do not believe there has been any third-party involvement.

‘Anyone with information is still being asked to contact 101, quoting reference 457 110318.’

The search operation involved Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit, Water Rescue Unit, the force’s helicopter, Northumberland Fire and Rescue crews, Mountain Rescue units and the North East Ambulance Service.