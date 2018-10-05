Bob saved in the nick of time and is now recovering well

A stricken hedgehog, found by volunteers of Druridge Bay parkrun, is ‘doing really well’, after being rescued and taken to a specialist charity.

Bob, as he has been named, was spotted by helpers of the weekly 5k on Saturday, September 22, and whisked away to the Longframlington-based Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust.

The little creature was severely underweight at 216grams and he had early-stage fly strike – a condition which can be fatal.

He was rescued just in time, and now Bob is on the mend, under the expert eyes of Carole Catchpole and her rescue-centre team.

Carole said: “Bob was found on his side in the grass, which is not a very good situation, and he was quite a small juvenile.

“Since arriving with us, he has been eating extremely well and he now weighs 360grams, which is brilliant and he is doing really well.”

She said that, at this time of year, Bob will need to weigh at least 600grams before he is released into the wild. She added that he was one of a number of hedgehogs to have been found recently at Druridge Bay.

She said: “If you see a hedgehog out during the day, it needs help, unless it is large and looks like it is on a mission.”

If anyone finds a hedgehog, put it in a secure box next to a hot-water bottle, give it cat or dog food, plus water, give it something to hide in, like a towel, and keep the container inside. Then, call the Trust on 01665 570911.