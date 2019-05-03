Boats for sale ‘due to fishing restrictions’

New Environment Agency restrictions in response to the international decline in migratory salmon stocks are having an effect in Northumberland.

The regulations for salmon and sea trout fishing became law at the start of the year and as well as sea operations, all commercial net fisheries have been closed for At Risk and Probably At Risk rivers – some fishing for sea trout is still allowed.

Mandatory catch and release by anglers on the rivers that are classed as At Risk are to be introduced in June.

In addition, the Environment Agency will start trialling nets in the North East and Yorkshire from next month that would still catch sea trout but less likely to take salmon.

An officer report for the south-east of Northumberland and North Tyneside area to Monday’s quarterly meeting of Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) included the following: ‘A couple of salmon boats have been put up for sale in the district since the announcement of the reduced fishery for salmon and sea trout, with Robert Oliver’s Girl Hannah being sold recently.’

NIFCA chief executive Mike Hardy said: “Although our main area of fisheries management is lobster and crabs, we do have an interest in salmon and sea trout and we’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation.”

Willy Farndale, Northumbrian Anglers Federation head bailiff, said he believes the most important actions to protect levels of salmon and sea trout are measures against fish-eating birds such as goosanders and cormorants and implementing ‘a five-year stocking policy of breeding fish’.

