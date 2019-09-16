Boat towed to safety by lifeboat after getting stranded on rocks
A power boat was towed to safety after getting stranded on rocks between Alnmouth and Boulmer.
By Ian Smith
Monday, 16th September 2019, 09:49 am
The vessel was on rocks near Seaton Point and taking water through a damaged hull.
Humber Coastguard request both Amble all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, and the inshore lifeboat, Mildred Holcroft, to be launched at 3.25pm on Saturday, September 14.
The lifeboat’s salvage pump was used to clear the water inside the boat and it was towed to Amble harbour to be lifted into the boatyard.