Boat reunited with owner after being swept away in storm

A man has spoken of his delight and disbelief after being reunited with his boat which was swept away in a major storm.

Malcolm Mitcheson thought he had lost his beloved 14-foot vessel forever when it broke off its mooring at Newton-by-the-Sea during Storm Ali, on September 19.

But, amazingly, a few days later, the boat was found out at sea – 29 nautical miles north east of Amble – by the crew of Gleaner II, a cable protection ship.

The Coastguard managed to identify the owner of the boat and the trawler salvaged the damaged vessel and brought it back to the quay at North Shields, before Mr Mitcheson was recently reunited with it.

He has since taken the boat home and it is awaiting repair. The 74-year-old, from High Newton, said: “I am thrilled to bits to get it back. I never thought I would see it again and it’s not too badly damaged. The crew of Gleaner II were so very helpful.”

Mr Mitcheson purchased the boat in the spring and he is looking forward to having it repaired.