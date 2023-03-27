Ian Levy MP with Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen.

The MP for Blyth Valley said it was one of the issues that he discussed with Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, during his recent visit to Blyth.

The general measures included in this package include plans for swift and visible justice for perpetrators of anti-social behaviour, a ban on laughing gas, extra tools for the police and councils to tackle these problems and cash for councils to bring empty shops back into use and regenerate local parks.

In addition, Northumbria Police has been chosen as a trailblazer for two new initiatives – Hotspot Areas and the Immediate Justice Scheme.

As a hotspot area, there will be a increased police and council presence in problems areas for anti-social behaviour and the Immediate Justice Scheme is intended to deliver swift and visible punishments to offenders to act as a strong deterrent, and those caught will be made to repair the damage in their communities.

Mr Levy said: “Since being elected in 2019, it has been a main priority of mine to tackle anti-social behaviour in Blyth Valley and I am delighted with these measures.

“I made the case to Michael Gove recently when he came to Blyth to announce the bespoke £20million package of measures for Blyth Valley recently that we need more powers to address anti-social behaviour to make Levelling Up really work.

