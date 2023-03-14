The event will run from March 20 to 27, and a fantastic line-up of restaurants, cafes and bars will run exclusive offers for the duration.

The event aims to shine a spotlight on small businesses and has been inspired by similar ventures which have been proven to be successful elsewhere in the region.

One of the main aims of Blyth Restaurant Week will be to give locals an opportunity to try new cuisines and dishes on their doorsteps.

Sambuca Blyth, Dolly Dimples, The Olive Tree, and the Masons Arms are among those taking part in the initiative.

The festival has also lined up a series of food bloggers who will post regular updates throughout the week.

Dawn Powell, from Dolly Dimples, said: “It will be amazing to see all the fabulous restaurants, cafes and bars taking part in Blyth Restaurant Week.

“It has worked so well in Durham and Newcastle, and we are excited about offering exclusive menus and dishes.”

Kara Beecroft, one of the organisers from Totally Locally Blyth, has previously owned a restaurant in the town.

She said: “Blyth is bursting with amazing people who know good food and I would love for them to take part in Blyth Restaurant Week.

"Make reservations and try something new! But most importantly, support your local, small businesses.”

The venues that have signed up so far, and their special offers, are as follows.

Masons Arms: Two courses for £20pp; Kids two courses for £6pp.

Kings Head Café: Sandwich and coffee £6; More offers and daily specials available.

Asmara: Thursday and Sunday Banquet Menu £16.95pp; Two cocktails for £9; Additional Restaurant Week dining offer coming soon.

Dolly Dimples: Two courses for £14pp; Three courses for £17pp; Two cocktails for £12.

Dearnley's Bakery & Café: Dearnley's Beast Breakfast £15pp including tea/coffee; Breakfast sandwich and tea/coffee £5pp.

The Olive Tree: Two courses from an exclusive menu for £18pp and three courses for £22pp Wednesday to Saturday; Additional offers on specific days and it is two for £12 on cocktails all week.

Sambuca Blyth: Two dine for £37, including a bottle of wine.

The Three Horseshoes: Special offer for the week coming soon.