Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two teenagers sadly died following a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 9.30pm on Friday (December 22), police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A192 Hartford Bank, in Cramlington.

It was reported that a Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus had collided for reasons yet to be established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics and members of the public an 18-year-old man from inside the Suzuki was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

News from Northumbria Police.

His identity can now be confirmed as Connor Lapworth, of Blyth.

A boy who was in the Suzuki at the time of the collision – aged 15 – suffered serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away yesterday (Saturday, December 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His identity can now be confirmed as Corey Mavin, also of Blyth.

The families of both Connor and Corey are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers at this devastating time.

Two other males who were in the Suzuki – aged 41 and 17 – suffered serious injuries in the collision and were admitted to hospital where they remain at this time.

The 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, while the 52-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for witnesses with information regarding the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the two young people who have sadly lost their lives and those who have suffered injuries in this collision.

“We will offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sgt Surrey added: “We are asking that anyone who may have seen the moments leading up to the collision or have information regarding the three vehicles involved being driven in the area to contact us immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident should also get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how small you feel it may be, could help us to ascertain exactly what happened.”