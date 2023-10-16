Blyth RNLI rescues its own lifeboat crew after wave knocks them overboard during Seaton Sluice call out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were dispatched to Seaton Sluice on the evening of Sunday, October 15 after reports of a person in distress at the beach.
When responders arrived at the scene neither they nor any members of the public identified anyone at risk, but the crew of the D class inshore lifeboat dispatched from the RNLI’s station in Blyth to help with the search found themselves needing assistance.
A wave knocked the three crew members out of their boat and into the water, where they were soon rescued by RNLI Blyth’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “On Sunday evening, 15 October, three RNLI volunteers onboard Blyth’s D class lifeboat were conducting a search for a missing person in Seaton Sluice Harbour.
“The inshore lifeboat was hit by a wave on its side and all three crew were knocked overboard.
“Using their extensive training for scenarios like this, the crew switched on their personal locator beacons and fired a distress flare.
“Thankfully all three were unharmed and brought safely onboard Blyth’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat. The D class was recovered by Tynemouth’s all-weather lifeboat crew.”
The D class lifeboat has been temporarily taken out of service while it is checked for damage.
The spokesperson added: “A relief D class lifeboat is due on station at Blyth tomorrow. Blyth RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat remains in service and ready to respond.”