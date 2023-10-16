Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were dispatched to Seaton Sluice on the evening of Sunday, October 15 after reports of a person in distress at the beach.

When responders arrived at the scene neither they nor any members of the public identified anyone at risk, but the crew of the D class inshore lifeboat dispatched from the RNLI’s station in Blyth to help with the search found themselves needing assistance.

A wave knocked the three crew members out of their boat and into the water, where they were soon rescued by RNLI Blyth’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

RNLI Blyth's D class lifeboat. (Photo by RNLI/Robin Palmer)

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “On Sunday evening, 15 October, three RNLI volunteers onboard Blyth’s D class lifeboat were conducting a search for a missing person in Seaton Sluice Harbour.

“The inshore lifeboat was hit by a wave on its side and all three crew were knocked overboard.

“Using their extensive training for scenarios like this, the crew switched on their personal locator beacons and fired a distress flare.

“Thankfully all three were unharmed and brought safely onboard Blyth’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat. The D class was recovered by Tynemouth’s all-weather lifeboat crew.”

The D class lifeboat has been temporarily taken out of service while it is checked for damage.