News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre celebrates 40 years of helping people find work and gain new skills

Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre has celebrated its fortieth anniversary.
By Craig BuchanContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The charity, founded in 1983, offers a range of free training courses and support services to help people in Blyth get into work.

These include drop-in sessions to help with confidence, job searching, and applications, as well as courses in maths, literacy, and IT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It hosted a celebratory event last month with past and present clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth.

BRIC hosted an event with clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth. (Photo by BRIC)BRIC hosted an event with clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth. (Photo by BRIC)
BRIC hosted an event with clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth. (Photo by BRIC)
Most Popular

A spokesperson for BRIC said: “Over the years our organisation has tirelessly worked to make a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“The fortieth anniversary of our charity stands as a reminder of the incredible impact we have made and the even greater potential that lies ahead.”

BRIC is also now a registered warm space, allowing people to charge their own devices or use the charity’s computers, and chat with others in a safe and warm environment, helping to cut home energy bills.

Related topics:BlythMayor