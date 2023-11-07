Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre celebrates 40 years of helping people find work and gain new skills
The charity, founded in 1983, offers a range of free training courses and support services to help people in Blyth get into work.
These include drop-in sessions to help with confidence, job searching, and applications, as well as courses in maths, literacy, and IT.
It hosted a celebratory event last month with past and present clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth.
A spokesperson for BRIC said: “Over the years our organisation has tirelessly worked to make a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities.
“The fortieth anniversary of our charity stands as a reminder of the incredible impact we have made and the even greater potential that lies ahead.”
BRIC is also now a registered warm space, allowing people to charge their own devices or use the charity’s computers, and chat with others in a safe and warm environment, helping to cut home energy bills.