The charity, founded in 1983, offers a range of free training courses and support services to help people in Blyth get into work.

These include drop-in sessions to help with confidence, job searching, and applications, as well as courses in maths, literacy, and IT.

It hosted a celebratory event last month with past and present clients, staff, partner organisations, trustees, and the Mayor of Blyth.

A spokesperson for BRIC said: “Over the years our organisation has tirelessly worked to make a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“The fortieth anniversary of our charity stands as a reminder of the incredible impact we have made and the even greater potential that lies ahead.”