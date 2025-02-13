A customer at Hays Travel’s Blyth branch has been announced as one of the company’s £100k Holiday Giveaway campaign winners.

Hays Travel has a £100,000 prize pot to give away between now and March. Across the course of the promotion, Hays Travel customers have the opportunity to win back the cost of their holiday up to the value to £4000.

Everyone who books a holiday in one of the 500 retail branches or with a Hays Personal Travel Consultant is automatically entered into a prize draw the following week.

Amongst the winners was Stephen Greener, customer of the Blyth branch, whose holiday was booked by travel consultant Jamie Young.

Stephen Greener and his partner Betty have won back the cost of their holiday.

Jamie said: “Mr Greener has been a loyal customer to our branch for years and we couldn’t be more excited that he has won the holiday giveaway.

"A massive congratulations to him and his partner, Betty – we hope you both have an amazing time on your holiday for a bit of winter sun.”

Each of the ten holiday giveaway winners will be announced on social media by the branch or personal travel consultant who booked their trip, with one announcement per week up until March 2.

In addition to the £100k giveaway, an additional 100 lucky customers have the chance of winning £500 off the cost of their holiday.

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “We’ve really thought outside of the box when planning our whole campaign this year and we’re very excited about our £100k Holiday Giveaway.

“Fostering meaningful relationships with customers is important to us at Hays Travel and having our travel consultants personally announce each winner will make it an extra special experience for both the winners and our colleagues.

"Congratulations to Stephen and Betty, and good luck to all our customers in the coming weeks.”

Alongside the main giveaways, Hays Travel has social media competitions running throughout February.

Jane continued: “We’re sharing exclusive competition posts on our main social media channels and encouraging customers to tell us their dream destination in the comments. We will select six lucky winners at random to each win a holiday to their dream destination.”