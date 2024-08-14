Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction of a new culture venue in Northumberland has reached a key milestone.

The steel frame has now completed on the Blyth Culture Hub, one of Northumberland County Council’s flagship regeneration projects in the town, by construction contractor Kier.

The venue, located at the town’s marketplace, will include a new events space, a café, and a three-screen cinema run by the independent firm Jam Jar Cinema.

Northumberland County Council’s deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: "The regeneration of Blyth continues to gather pace and we are delighted to see this flagship project taking shape in the town centre."

The steel frame of Blyth Culture Hub is now complete. (Photo by Kier Construction)

Dan Doherty, regional director for Kier Construction North and Scotland, added: “This state-of-the-art cinema and events venue will be a significant addition to the Blyth community, providing both social and economic benefits that will enhance the town centre for years to come.”

The project is part of the £90m Energising Blyth programme, funded by the government, the council, and the North East Combined Authority.