North Tyneside Council will recognise the work and times of Charles Udor Minto, who advocated for the rights of people of colour during the 1930s and 1940s.

Mr Minto, originally a middleweight boxing champion and seaman from Nigeria, founded the International Coloured Mutual Aid Association in 1939 to forge bonds between all people of African descent in North Shields.

The aim of the organisation, according to the local authority, was to: “Provide funds for the relief of members, to fund education and training for children, and promote self-respect and self-defence among the coloured race and their descendants throughout the United Kingdom.” The organisation was based in Clive Street, North Shields.

3 Northumberland Place in North Shields, the former site of the hostel and the location where the blue plaque will be installed. (Photo by Google)

In 1942, Mr Minto also founded a hostel for seamen of African descent in Northumberland Place.

This was prompted by the arrival of more African seaman arriving in the area due to the Second World War. By 1939 there were already 300 Caribbean and African sailors stranded in North Shields.

The hostel, known as Colonial House, was opened by future Prime Minister and then parliamentary under-secretary for the colonies, Harold MacMillan.

After the ceremony, Mr MacMillan said: “We intend this movement to be a lasting one and that it will spread.

"You are the pioneers. We recognise it, believe in it, and will give all possible assistance.

“I particularly thank Mr Minto who is the leading spirit.”

Colonial House inspired the foundation of 40 similar hostels across the UK.

Colonial House closed in 1950 and shortly afterwards Charles returned to Nigeria, where he died a decade later. He was awarded an MBE in 1949.